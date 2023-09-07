IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Rattner charts why politics has become more tribal, more partisan

    08:21
  • Now Playing

    'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Companies must get serious': United Auto Workers leader warns of potential strike

    04:41

  • 'This is personal for her': Why Nancy Pelosi may be motivated to run again

    06:41

  • Malcolm Gladwell explores how classic westerns may have influenced SCOTUS rulings on gun laws

    10:55

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

  • Sen. Warren: 'Biden's doing a great job, just look at what he's delivered.'

    02:25

  • Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

    08:39

  • Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

    02:26

  • 'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

  • 'A populist movement is rising in the GOP': Pence urges Americans to vote against Trump's populism

    11:58

  • DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

    04:02

  • What Trump 2.0 could mean for U.S. influence in the world

    05:25

  • ADL head responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit threats: 'We will be ferocious in fighting hate'

    09:24

  • Christie slams DeSantis for not meeting with Biden while surveying Idalia damage

    03:45

  • Joe: We have to fight back with the truth; more than an election is on the line in 2024

    12:55

  • Gloria Johnson calls out lawmakers who are 'basically owned' by the NRA

    01:11

  • 'Tennessee Three' member announces Senate bid, dismisses Blackburn's 'false claims'

    08:31

  • Most Republican voters don't think Trump charges should disqualify him, poll shows

    02:32

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit

    06:29

Morning Joe

'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

06:21

Time magazine unveils its first-ever Time 100 AI list, recognizing tech giants such as Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, alongside Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI. Suleyman, author of "The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the 21st Century's Greatest Dilemma," joins Morning Joe to discuss the rapid progress of AI, its transformative potential in healthcare, and the urgent need for ethical constraints and regulations in a world driven by profit and technological advancement.Sept. 7, 2023

  • Steve Rattner charts why politics has become more tribal, more partisan

    08:21
  • Now Playing

    'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Companies must get serious': United Auto Workers leader warns of potential strike

    04:41

  • 'This is personal for her': Why Nancy Pelosi may be motivated to run again

    06:41

  • Malcolm Gladwell explores how classic westerns may have influenced SCOTUS rulings on gun laws

    10:55

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All