'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

Time magazine unveils its first-ever Time 100 AI list, recognizing tech giants such as Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, alongside Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI. Suleyman, author of "The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the 21st Century's Greatest Dilemma," joins Morning Joe to discuss the rapid progress of AI, its transformative potential in healthcare, and the urgent need for ethical constraints and regulations in a world driven by profit and technological advancement.Sept. 7, 2023