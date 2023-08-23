Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

Rudy Giuliani is heading to Georgia, facing 13 counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Speaking to reporters, Giuliani maintains his innocence, stating that he will "plead not guilty" while also humorously acknowledging the irony of having his mugshot taken, given his past roles in apprehending significant 20th-century criminals. Other co-defendants, like Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith, reportedly surrendered to authorities early Wednesday morning, with the former president expected to turn himself in on Thursday. NBC News' Garrett Haake, The Dispatch's David Drucker, and MSNBC political analyst Brendan Buck join the conversation. Aug. 23, 2023