IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Did the Jan. 6 Committee wait too long? No, investigations have a pace of their own

    05:54

  • Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

    05:39

  • Inside the DOJ clash over Trump's election claims

    07:13

  • Rep. Mace suggests Trump could potentially have a future in the GOP

    07:52

  • Most Americans support provisions in gun safety legislation talks: poll

    04:29

  • Will AG Garland prosecute if there's enough evidence?

    11:43

  • Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism

    07:58

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

    06:44

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

    02:22

  • Fewer Americans blaming Trump for January 6, polling shows

    06:25

  • John Kirby: President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July

    05:57

  • Party has 'embraced fantasy over facts,' says former House member on leaving GOP

    09:07

  • Bill Barr's testimony was important, says January 6 committee member

    10:26

  • Florida House member taking on Sen. Rubio in November

    08:50

  • Sen. Coons: January 6 hearings are remarkable, riveting and delivering new evidence

    07:59

  • Sen. Warnock: Are we the America of Jan. 6 or the America of Jan. 5?

    10:15

  • Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

    06:04

  • George Conway: Trump does everything you tell your children they shouldn't do

    08:17

  • Capitol police officer: I can assure you January 6 wasn't a tour

    05:42

  • Can the January 6 Committee do Republicans a favor?

    05:32

Morning Joe

Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn election more extensive than previously known: WaPo

08:09

The January 6 Committee has obtained emails between wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas and lawyer John Eastman, and the emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, according to Washington Post reporting. Reporter Jacqueline Alemany joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Did the Jan. 6 Committee wait too long? No, investigations have a pace of their own

    05:54

  • Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

    05:39

  • Inside the DOJ clash over Trump's election claims

    07:13

  • Rep. Mace suggests Trump could potentially have a future in the GOP

    07:52

  • Most Americans support provisions in gun safety legislation talks: poll

    04:29

  • Will AG Garland prosecute if there's enough evidence?

    11:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All