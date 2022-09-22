IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump claims he could declassify documents just by thinking about it

  • Sen. Durbin: It troubles me greatly some of my colleagues won't speak out against the Big Lie

    Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with the Jan. 6 committee

    Steve Rattner: Fed’s projections for the economy got worse in September

  • Appeals court goes 'chapter and verse' against Judge Cannon

  • New book offers tips on how to invest

  • Joyce Vance: Judge Dearie simply applied the facts and the law

  • 'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years

  • José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions

  • Jeh Johnson: Sending migrants to Democratic states is a political stunt

  • Gov. DeSantis is not solving a problem, it is not a solution: WH press secretary

  • U.S. will continue to support Ukraine as they fight for freedom, says WH

  • Elise Jordan: DeSantis' migrant flights are just 'so damn wasteful'

  • Putin trying to gin up support for his illegal war domestically, says senator

  • 'Presidents have declassification authority, but not in this way'

  • Putin mobilizes more troops for Ukraine war, threatens nuclear retaliation

  • House to vote this week on Electoral Count Act update

  • Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims

  • 'Smart Brevity' offers tips on effective communication and saying more with less

  • Ken Burns explores the U.S. response to the Holocaust in new series

Morning Joe

Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with the Jan. 6 committee

After weeks of negotiations, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to speak with the Jan. 6 committee, a source close to the House panel said Wednesday. Emails, records and reporting indicate that Thomas was involved in the "fake electors" scheme, and was in touch with Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman about his strategies to overturn the 2020 election.Sept. 22, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

