Georgia shows we have honest and fair elections, says secretary of state

NY Post calls it: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'00:48
George Conway: The GOP has to fight Trump or let him self-destruct05:28
Sen. Cortez Masto: You don't take any voters for granted07:44
Infighting begins dividing GOP after 2022 midterms09:17
- Now Playing
Georgia shows we have honest and fair elections, says secretary of state06:17
- UP NEXT
Ukraine accidentally fired missile in deadly strike in Poland, U.S. officials believe03:47
Liz Cheney gets the last word in Arizona after Lake's defeat02:51
War crimes prosecutor on how to catch a dictator07:09
Jonathan Karl: Trump still has the ability to destroy the GOP if he doesn't win10:31
Ted Cruz says 'country is screwed' for the next four years after midterms04:59
Paulina Porizkova: I have to focus on gratitude09:43
Airlines forced to pay $600M in refunds to passengers under DOT rules05:59
Gov.-elect Shapiro: I showed up and treated people with respect08:45
Vaughn Hillyard: When Lake wonders how she lost this race, look at it07:23
'People want folks to come together': Senator looks ahead after midterms07:42
A really stinging loss for Trumpworld10:28
Women played a huge role in shaping the midterms03:57
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled08:03
How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers05:08
Colorado governor credits easy re-election due to 'solving problems'03:29
NY Post calls it: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'00:48
George Conway: The GOP has to fight Trump or let him self-destruct05:28
Sen. Cortez Masto: You don't take any voters for granted07:44
Infighting begins dividing GOP after 2022 midterms09:17
- Now Playing
Georgia shows we have honest and fair elections, says secretary of state06:17
- UP NEXT
Ukraine accidentally fired missile in deadly strike in Poland, U.S. officials believe03:47
Play All