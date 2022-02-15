IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel

    09:04

  • Finding 'deep purpose' in the second half of life

    09:47

  • Hawley using photo of him seemingly cheering on insurrection to sell...mugs

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    Judge likely to dismiss Palin libel suit against NYT

    01:04

  • Saget autopsy report raises a number of questions, says neurologist

    05:57

  • Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime

    10:02

  • Does Palin have a chance of prevailing in case against the Times?

    10:02

  • Is Trump's power within the GOP being questioned behind closed doors?

    09:51

  • 45 percent of GOP say NFL doing 'too much' to respect Black players: poll

    10:20

  • Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter

    06:53

  • Trump phone call logs missing from documents examined by Jan. 6 committee

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner charts the 'red-hot' housing market

    05:42

  • Los Angeles, Cincinnati mayors prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl

    08:14

  • House member prioritizes lowering prescription drug prices

    10:16

  • NFL star Anthony Harris takes fan to dance after her father dies

    01:44

  • Sen. Graham doesn't 'know what the rules are' on removal of papers

    01:02

  • Connecticut governor calls for Covid mask mandate to be lifted

    01:52

  • History Channel unveils new 'Abraham Lincoln' documentary series

    11:38

  • Rep. Cheney in op-ed says January 6 committee 'won't be intimidated'

    06:23

Morning Joe

Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing

08:00

A new bipartisan bill in Georgia establishes new funding for local law enforcement, and the state's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and State Sen. Sonya Halpern join Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel

    09:04

  • Finding 'deep purpose' in the second half of life

    09:47

  • Hawley using photo of him seemingly cheering on insurrection to sell...mugs

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    Judge likely to dismiss Palin libel suit against NYT

    01:04

  • Saget autopsy report raises a number of questions, says neurologist

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All