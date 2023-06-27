IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Georgia Secretary of State to be interviewed by DOJ Special Counsel investigators

03:18

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will meet with the DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith's team on Wednesday in Atlanta. The interview will focus on former President Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, including the infamous phone call where Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to secure a win in Georgia. The Washington Post's Devlin Barrett shares fresh reporting on the Justice Department's probe into Donald Trump and his advisers' actions to reverse the 2020 election outcome. June 27, 2023

