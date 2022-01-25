Georgia judge approves request for grand jury in Trump election interference probe
A judge in Georgia approved the creation of a special grand jury to assist in collecting testimony for a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump for interference in the 2020 election.Jan. 25, 2022
