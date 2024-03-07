IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'
March 7, 202407:44

    George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    07:44
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

07:44

The Morning Joe panel discusses Nikki Haley's exit from the 2024 presidential race, the battle for Biden and Trump to pick up Haley's supporters and what Biden needs to say during Thursday's State of the Union.March 7, 2024

    George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    07:44
