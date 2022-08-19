IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Why aren't Republicans speaking out against conspiracy theories?

    George Conway: Trump world is trying to have it 'three ways' on affidavit

    We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador

  • Trump takes back seat to DeSantis in new GOP focus group

  • Why Elon Musk attended a GOP retreat in Wyoming

  • Study looks to strengthen how we feel about democracy

  • 'Very, very unlikely' judge will order release of affidavit, says attorney

  • Design flaw in Russian tanks impacts war in Ukraine

  • GOP putting lives at risk with latest IRS conspiracy theory

  • Trump raking in millions off FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

  • Doctor Oz questioned about homes; Fetterman raises $500k off Oz video

  • More voters prefer Democratic midterm candidates, polling shows

  • Joe: I plead with Republicans, please call out conspiracy theories against IRS

  • John Heilemann: Rep. Cheney told us last night what was on her mind

  • Richard Haass: What's going on inside the U.S. a much bigger threat than Russia, North Korea

  • Economist says new Inflation Reduction Act a 'small step' in right direction, not historic

  • FBI interviews top WH lawyers about missing Trump documents: NYT

  • After primary loss, Liz Cheney plans her next move

  • Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Committee

  • Rep. Cheney tells TODAY: Defeating Trump will require a broad, united front

Morning Joe

George Conway: Trump world is trying to have it 'three ways' on affidavit

A federal judge on Thursday said he is inclined to unseal at least some of the probable cause affidavit used to secure a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and ordered the government to submit proposed redactions. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 19, 2022

