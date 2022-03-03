George Conway: 'The evidence is piling up' against Trump and campaign
06:13
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol argued in a new court filing that former President Donald Trump and members of his campaign were part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results. Attorney George Conway discusses.March 3, 2022
