One of the worst week's for Trump

Attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss a newly-published draft executive order that then-President Donald Trump considered signing as well as Conway's latest Washington Post op-ed on Trump's recent loss at the Supreme Court.Jan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?
10:39
'As bad as it gets': Trump took hits from all sides this week. What hurt him most?
05:46
Florida health official put on leave after promoting Covid vaccines
12:41
He lost everyone he knew due to his obsession with QAnon. Then came Jan. 6.
06:20
Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform
07:32
Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert