IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    07:27

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:28

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

  • McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

    07:06

  • NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire

    01:59

  • 'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

    06:33

  • Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator

    06:03

  • 'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms

    06:28

  • Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?

    05:50

  • Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks

    10:22

  • Kornacki: Pennsylvania recount seems all but certain at this point

    06:57

  • 'A significant win for the Russians': Ukraine ends fighting at Mariupol steel plant

    07:53

  • Why Biden chose to not name names over the Buffalo shooting

    05:13

  • House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles

    07:01

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

    08:04

  • U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador

    06:33

Morning Joe

Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

10:46

Former CIA Director General David Petraeus discusses new remarks from Ukraine's foreign minister on NATO, President Biden's visit to Asia, why he says Vladimir Putin has made NATO great again and his praise for Ukrainian forces.May 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    07:27

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:28

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

  • McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All