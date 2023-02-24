IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Defense secretary: Putin assumed the world wouldn't care, and that didn't happen

    05:08

  • Putin has destroyed credibility through miscalculation: Jake Sullivan

    05:52

  • Secy. Blinken: A year in, Ukraine and NATO are more united

    06:52

  • Putin miscalculated Ukraine's bravery, says president of European Commission

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    Gen. Milley: Russia failed strategically and operationally in Ukraine

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    'It's a war for democracy': Ukrainian soldier on what's at stake in the country

    04:26

  • Mark Brzezinski: The message to NATO alliance was 'collective defense works'

    10:27

  • Erin Brockovich: What happened in East Palestine will need decades of clean up

    10:58

  • Key takeaways from the Munich Security Conference

    06:24

  • House member says U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself

    06:02

  • Dave Aronberg: Foreperson comments a bad look but won't make a difference

    04:02

  • Dems facing uphill battle in industrial Midwest

    08:46

  • Members of House Republicans visit Kyiv

    06:10

  • Fox News points out Trump officials never visited train derailment sites

    09:09

  • Growing number of Dems say Biden best chance in 2024

    08:35

  • Why a national divorce wouldn't work out well for red states

    05:57

  • Sen. Scott travels to Iowa amid 2024 buzz

    03:56

  • Richard Haass: A defining moment of the Biden foreign policy

    10:29

  • Far Right group takes over local government in Michigan

    06:14

Morning Joe

Gen. Milley: Russia failed strategically and operationally in Ukraine

05:16

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley talks with Joe Scarborough about the state of the war in Ukraine and why he says Russia has failed strategically and operationally in Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2023

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Defense secretary: Putin assumed the world wouldn't care, and that didn't happen

    05:08

  • Putin has destroyed credibility through miscalculation: Jake Sullivan

    05:52

  • Secy. Blinken: A year in, Ukraine and NATO are more united

    06:52

  • Putin miscalculated Ukraine's bravery, says president of European Commission

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    Gen. Milley: Russia failed strategically and operationally in Ukraine

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All