Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America

Former President Donald Trump and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in Ukraine. Pompeo, in a February 18, 2022 interview, said Putin is "very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him" and referred to the Russian president as a "elegantly sophisticated counterpart." Trump referred to Putin's strategy in Ukraine as "genius," and wished Putin's "peacekeeper" forces could be used on the United States' Southern border. Feb. 23, 2022