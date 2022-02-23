Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America
07:50
Share this -
copied
Former President Donald Trump and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in Ukraine. Pompeo, in a February 18, 2022 interview, said Putin is "very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him" and referred to the Russian president as a "elegantly sophisticated counterpart." Trump referred to Putin's strategy in Ukraine as "genius," and wished Putin's "peacekeeper" forces could be used on the United States' Southern border. Feb. 23, 2022
Former U.S. secretary of state is proudly praising Putin
07:16
Now Playing
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America
07:50
UP NEXT
Joe: House GOP should bow head in shame over Biden tweet
02:18
We didn't find better ways to arm Ukraine, says writer
11:30
Politics makes our job harder, say U.S. health care workers in new poll
02:11
'At 68...she joined the Peace Corps': What made Lillian Carter a humanitarian