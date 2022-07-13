Garland may not want to indict a former president — but he might not have a choice

Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins Morning Joe to discuss the evidence presented by the January 6 committee Tuesday, and how effective it was to "draw a link" between extremist groups and White House officials. "I don't think Merrick Garland has a choice," Katyal says. "I'm sure he doesn't want to do this, be the first Attorney General in the history of the United States to indict a former president, but the evidence is what the evidence is." July 13, 2022