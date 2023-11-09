IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Charlie Sykes: Last night was going through the motions of a debate

    06:54

  • Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion

    09:52

  • SAG-AFTRA reach tentative deal to end historic strike

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    Ga. secretary of state says elections are honest even as polling shows low trust in elections

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie: Trump is a coward and he’s always been a coward in this race

    11:43

  • Biden will meet with UAW in Illinois to highlight big contract win

    01:57

  • 'Four Daughters' examines how extremism ripped a family apart

    03:31

  • Taylor Swift breaks sales records and rocks the vote

    05:48

  • Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author

    07:19

  • 'Think You'll Be Happy' takes tragedy and moves it into purpose, says author

    05:59

  • Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio

    06:03

  • Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time

    06:03

  • Watch: Trump brags about 'killing' Roe v. Wade

    01:23

  • 'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'

    05:32

  • Why Trump should hear from victims in states with strict abortion laws

    05:02

  • Claire McCaskill: Republicans are so out of touch with reality

    02:38

  • Steve Kornacki: Beshear won in counties where Trump won in 2020

    07:56

  • Joe: Republicans keep losing in the Age of Trump, and they don't care

    07:44

  • Senators hold hearing on social media and teen mental health crisis

    05:08

  • 'Dreams replaced by frustration': Nick Kristof details reuniting with two friends in the West Bank

    05:18

Morning Joe

Ga. secretary of state says elections are honest even as polling shows low trust in elections

06:14

As national Republicans come off another year of election losses, they appear to be ignoring how election denialism continues to impact their party. Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins Morning Joe to discuss truth and integrity in elections.Nov. 9, 2023

  • Charlie Sykes: Last night was going through the motions of a debate

    06:54

  • Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion

    09:52

  • SAG-AFTRA reach tentative deal to end historic strike

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    Ga. secretary of state says elections are honest even as polling shows low trust in elections

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie: Trump is a coward and he’s always been a coward in this race

    11:43

  • Biden will meet with UAW in Illinois to highlight big contract win

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All