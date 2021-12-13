G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine
07:56
Share this -
copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed more than 90,000 troops along Russia’s border with Ukraine, and the G-7 is now warning Putin of heavy consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine. The panel discusses.Dec. 13, 2021
Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states
03:42
G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine
07:56
1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion
07:26
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years
07:35
'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'
05:31
'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election