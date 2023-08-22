Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer03:44
- Now Playing
From addiction to insights: Inside Billy Walters' book 'Gambler Secrets from a Life at Risk'12:57
- UP NEXT
'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'07:54
NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims10:33
'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes04:59
'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'08:08
Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election07:30
Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation05:36
First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail00:24
Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'05:38
Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained06:31
DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance05:27
Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents04:46
'Smart geopolitics and smart economics': Adm. Stavridis praises Biden's first Camp David summit03:56
Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states07:46
As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race02:59
Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo05:00
Many seek Trump alternative, but 'aren't as vocal,' says Iowa voter08:11
DeSantis: I'll leave drug smugglers 'stone cold dead at the border'02:53
Will Hurd: Amidst industry demand, immigration presents an 'opportunity'09:15
Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer03:44
- Now Playing
From addiction to insights: Inside Billy Walters' book 'Gambler Secrets from a Life at Risk'12:57
- UP NEXT
'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'07:54
NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims10:33
'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes04:59
'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'08:08
Play All