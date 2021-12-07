'He was this quiet force': Remembering the life and legacy of Fred Hiatt
12:34
The Washington Post’s editorial page editor, Fred Hiatt, passed away Monday at the age of 66 after sudden cardiac arrest. The Washington Post's Ruth Marcus joins Morning Joe to remember Hiatt's life and legacy.Dec. 7, 2021
12:34
