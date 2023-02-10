IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39
Morning Joe

Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

10:39

Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, joins Morning Joe five years after the tragic school shooting that claimed the life of his daughter and 16 others. Guttenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss losing his daughter and why he's hopeful on reducing gun violence.Feb. 10, 2023

    Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39
