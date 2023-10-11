IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: Israel is 'laying out the justification' for a ground war

    04:02

  • State lawsuit aims to remove Trump from the ballot

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Arnold Schwarzenegger: Have a clear vision for your life

    06:10

  • Israel ramps up attacks against Hamas

    02:06

  • 'The smell of death was overwhelming’: Reporter describes ‘nightmare’ scene in kibbutz

    07:02

  • Zelenskyy urges a united front against terror in the Middle East

    00:51

  • Schwarzenegger: I have hope because I have seen America come together

    06:56

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14

  • 14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

    05:49

  • Harvard president breaks silence after student groups blame Israel for attack

    04:48

  • 'The race is in a dead heat': House GOP begins formal process to pick speaker

    09:36

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

  • Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57

  • Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06

  • John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50

  • Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

Morning Joe

Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

08:43

The Atlantic's Franklin Foer joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece 'Biden Will Be Guided By His Zionism'.Oct. 11, 2023

  • Richard Engel: Israel is 'laying out the justification' for a ground war

    04:02

  • State lawsuit aims to remove Trump from the ballot

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Arnold Schwarzenegger: Have a clear vision for your life

    06:10

  • Israel ramps up attacks against Hamas

    02:06

  • 'The smell of death was overwhelming’: Reporter describes ‘nightmare’ scene in kibbutz

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All