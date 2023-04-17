IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

Morning Joe

Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

Alabama police are seeking information from the public after a mass shooting at a sweet 16 birthday party. Four people were killed and twenty-eight people were injured, NBC News correspondent Priscilla Thompson reports. The incident occurred at a small Dance Studio in the tiny town just 60 miles northeast of Montgomery. Authorities have not provided details on how the shooting unfolded, and there is no active threat. Investigators have not identified or arrested any suspect yet. Mayor Adams and the Morning Joe panel discuss the heartbreaking shooting.April 17, 2023

    Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

