Former Zelenskyy press secretary: Russians have occupied my hometown — and my memories
07:46
Julia Mendel, a Ukrainian journalist and former press secretary for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks to Morning Joe about her hometown of Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian troops amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. March 7, 2022
