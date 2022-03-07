IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal

    06:50

  • Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed

    06:08

  • As Russian troops descend, life persists: Compassion, family and love in Ukraine

    08:19

  • 'Hardly any place in Ukraine where anyone can feel safe'

    04:59

  • U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral

    07:25

  • Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest

    00:49

  • How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks

    05:22

  • Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers

    05:51

  • Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia

    03:34

  • Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?

    03:55

  • Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations

    04:26

  • Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin

    01:56

  • Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory

    09:21

  • Clint Watts: Russia want to take control of Ukraine's entire energy sector

    07:16

  • Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west

    04:50

  • 'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general

    04:56

  • McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come

    09:18

  • 'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks

    07:42

  • Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member

    05:51

  • Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees

    04:36

Morning Joe

Former Zelenskyy press secretary: Russians have occupied my hometown — and my memories

07:46

Julia Mendel, a Ukrainian journalist and former press secretary for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks to Morning Joe about her hometown of Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian troops amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. March 7, 2022

