IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as cases surge

    11:11
  • Now Playing

    Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Why Biden is winning big, even with a bad hand

    05:08

  • Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

    06:25

  • Chicago mayor asks for federal help amid crime spike

    05:48

  • Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll

    03:31

  • 'We are really concerned about staff morale,' says doctor amid infection surge

    05:16

  • Why evangelicals need to admit failures and also hold onto hope

    10:17

  • De Blasio: We need to stay open and avoid shutdowns

    10:47

  • President Biden's job approval at 46 percent in new polling

    04:41

  • Biden praises Trump administration's efforts on Covid vaccines

    07:22

  • 'American Radical' looks at how the far right is exploiting one woman's death for political purposes

    11:12

  • Progressives criticize Sen. Manchin over moves on Build Back Better

    06:41

  • Why mercenaries are working secretly in the Russian army

    07:50

  • 'Being the Ricardos' examines the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

    05:53

  • Rattner: The core of Manchin's objections have to do with cost

    03:58

  • Surgeon General: Biden to lay out concrete steps on staying safe amid omicron

    09:54

  • President Biden set to address the nation on omicron

    08:23

  • Virus cases surge in U.S. due to omicron variant

    10:27

  • Sen. Manchin moves the goal post with opposing Build Back Better

    11:46

Morning Joe

Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

05:09

Former WH Senior Advisor on Covid-19 response Andy Slavitt joins Morning Joe to discuss the spread of the omicron variant and where the U.S. stands now.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as cases surge

    11:11
  • Now Playing

    Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Why Biden is winning big, even with a bad hand

    05:08

  • Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

    06:25

  • Chicago mayor asks for federal help amid crime spike

    05:48

  • Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All