    Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko says the war is 'against the whole Western world.'

Morning Joe

Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko says the war is 'against the whole Western world.'

07:10

On Tuesday, the White House said that it has detailed information that Russia is plotting to annex additional Ukrainian territory, including forcing residents to apply for Russian citizenship and making the ruble the official currency. Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko joined Morning Joe to discuss, warning that “Putin will not stop with Ukraine.” July 20, 2022

