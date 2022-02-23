Former U.S. secretary of state is proudly praising Putin
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in Ukraine in a February 18, 2022 interview, saying Putin is 'very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him.'Feb. 23, 2022
