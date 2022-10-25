IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Polling shows tightening race in key swing states

    08:10

  • Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal of 9-year prison sentence

    00:42

  • 'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH

    04:15

  • Governor calls outs GOP politicians for doing nothing about gun violence

    09:19

  • 'Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism': Brand ends partnership with Kanye

    01:53

  • Rishi Sunak takes over as Britain's new prime minister

    04:10

  • The successes, missteps and failures of Biden's early presidency

    09:01

  • Preserving the magic of going to the movie theater

    06:00

  • Bob Woodward on his 20 interviews with Donald Trump

    11:09

  • Five sleeper Senate races that could surprise in 2022

    05:42

  • Can the Jan. 6 Committee compel Trump to testify?

    05:29

  • Britain has chosen its first person of color as prime minister

    01:55

  • 'I'm here as an example': Jemele Hill on why her memoir is a story of perseverance

    04:31

  • Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again

    06:49

  • Trump voters in focus group say he couldn't have stopped Jan. 6 violence

    08:40

  • Steve Kornacki: Dems getting nervous about Pennsylvania because of trajectory

    06:19

  • Dem, GOP voters both see opposing party as 'grave threat' to U.S., polling shows

    07:22

  • Ex-Air Force enlistee jailed after pleading guilty to using chemical spray on Jan. 6

    00:46

  • Ignatius: Ukrainians are doing everything they can on the battlefront

    07:03

  • Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California

    03:39

Morning Joe

Former U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter dies

02:41

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the life of former U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who died at the age of 68.Oct. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Polling shows tightening race in key swing states

    08:10

  • Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal of 9-year prison sentence

    00:42

  • 'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH

    04:15

  • Governor calls outs GOP politicians for doing nothing about gun violence

    09:19

  • 'Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism': Brand ends partnership with Kanye

    01:53

  • Rishi Sunak takes over as Britain's new prime minister

    04:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All