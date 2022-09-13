IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Former U.S. attorney: DOJ pushed us and pushed us on John Kerry

08:11

Former U.S. Attorney for SDNY, Geoffrey Berman, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Holding the Line,' including the revelation that the DOJ pressured him to pursue criminal cases against perceived enemies of former President Trump, including former Secretary of State John Kerry.Sept. 13, 2022

