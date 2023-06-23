IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Key witness testifies on Trump campaign's involvement in 'fake electors scheme' 

06:45

A former Trump campaign official testified before a federal grand jury on Thursday regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election, revealing new developments in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's alleged efforts to undermine the election results. The Morning Joe panel discuss. June 23, 2023

