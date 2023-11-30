IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

04:01

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100. He was secretary of state and national security adviser under two Republican presidents, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and advised powerful leaders in both American political parties for decades. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 30, 2023

