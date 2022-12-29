IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Steve Israel: Santos will begin his stint in Congress 'with a disservice'

12:00

In a stunning admission, freshman Congressman George Santos (R-NY) has admitted to lying about his religion and fabricating parts of his resume. Rep.-elect Dan Goldman (D-NY) and former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) joined Morning Joe to discuss the implications of this news. Santos will begin his term in Congress under investigation and it remains to be seen if he will be able to effectively represent his constituents.Dec. 29, 2022

