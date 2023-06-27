'His words in and of themselves are damning': Former president caught on tape discussing sensitive documents

A leaked audio recording suggests that the former president referred to a specific document during a meeting, contradicting his recent claims that it was just news clippings. The recording reveals him handling a "big pile of papers" and describing them as "highly confidential, secret information." Fmr. U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss how the recording adds fuel to the ongoing investigations and political debates surrounding the former president.June 27, 2023