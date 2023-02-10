IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Rattner: Jobs have recovered from Covid shut down

    06:31

  • Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII

    05:57
    Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

    10:39
    'We want each other to be successful': Women governors weigh in

    08:28

  • Chris Sununu: Donald Trump is not going to win the nomination

    11:19

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39

  • Trump still not on guest list for conservative retreat in Florida

    01:48

  • Sen. McConnell goes after Rick Scott on Social Security and Medicare

    01:21

  • Half of women in marginalized racial, ethnic groups face racism at work: study

    06:43

  • UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups

    07:06

  • James Carville: Biden set a trap and the GOP walked right into it

    03:41

  • San Francisco DA on city safety and a more fair criminal justice system

    06:09

  • House member has a few choice words for fellow GOP at roast

    01:37

  • 'Stolen Youth' looks at how one man created 'a web of abuse'

    10:35

  • Ukraine needs more weapons, says NATO secretary general

    11:58

  • More migrants are crossing the northern border into U.S.: Report

    05:37

  • Joe: GOP makes fools of themselves again during House Twitter hearing

    07:08

  • Joe on Biden calling out GOP: That’s Politics 101

    07:55

  • Rep. Pelosi: I was a person of great power; now I'll be a person of great influence

    01:43

  • Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

Morning Joe

Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

10:39

Jason Van Tatenhove, former spokesman for The Oath Keepers extremist group, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Perils of Extremism' and the ways to fight against extremism.Feb. 10, 2023

  

  

