Morning Joe

Former national security officials to challenge Trump

08:23

California, New York and 14 other states filed a lawsuit Monday challenging Donald Trump's national emergency declaration. Reporter Julia Ainsley discusses the challenges to the national emergency and why 50 former national security officials are challenging Trump.Feb. 19, 2019

