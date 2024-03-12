IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Mar-a-Lago worker describes moving materials in Trump classified docs case
March 12, 202408:06

  UP NEXT

Former President Trump is expected to attend a hearing Thursday in the federal criminal case involving his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Also, a man who says he worked at Mar-a-Lago is going public with his recollection of events leading up to the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida residence over the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents. Legal analyst Lisa Rubin joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 12, 2024

