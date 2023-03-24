IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Former Labor Secretary warns of banking dangers and recession possibility

Morning Joe

Former Labor Secretary warns of banking dangers and recession possibility

05:18

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich joins Morning Joe to discuss recent bank failures and the decrease in faith in America's banking system. Reich suggests that uncertainty in the economy is causing fear, and calls for the Fed to stop raising interest rates to avoid a recession.March 24, 2023

