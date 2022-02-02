'A historic moment': Former Dolphins head coach files suit against NFL
06:45
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against the NFL, the New York Giants and other teams Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2022
06:45
