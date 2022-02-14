Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and Ed Luce of the Financial Times join Morning Joe to discuss the latest in Ukraine and the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine during the Olympics.Feb. 14, 2022
