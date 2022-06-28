IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters swing back toward Democrats ahead of midterms, polling shows

    08:31

  • Jaime Harrison: Dems have to be relentless in protecting democracy

    09:51
  • Now Playing

    Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    The real dishonesty of the abortion debate

    09:02

  • 'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized

    10:01

  • Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50

  • Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows

    02:42

  • Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle

    05:18

  • Illinois prepares for 'potentially 10 to 20,000 more' women cross state lines

    04:27

  • What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

    07:47

  • Claire McCaskill: This is how extreme the law is in Missouri

    03:06

  • Mara Gay: The people who will suffer the most are the most vulnerable

    09:44

  • Sen. Klobuchar: This is an absolute outrage; get mad and vote

    09:50

  • Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

    03:28

  • Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

    03:32

  • Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney

    07:56

  • Engel: Zelenskyy says situation in Ukraine is critical

    05:07

  • How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

  • Confidence in the Supreme Court is now at its lowest: poll

    07:20

  • Beto O'Rourke: Abbott's extremist agenda not a reflection of the people of Texas

    09:33

Morning Joe

Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

05:00

The Washington Post's Jacqueline Alemany reports on the surprise January 6 Committee hearing scheduled for Tuesday, which will feature testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Mark Meadows.June 28, 2022

  • Voters swing back toward Democrats ahead of midterms, polling shows

    08:31

  • Jaime Harrison: Dems have to be relentless in protecting democracy

    09:51
  • Now Playing

    Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    The real dishonesty of the abortion debate

    09:02

  • 'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized

    10:01

  • Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All