Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit
Feb. 27, 2024

    Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

Morning Joe

Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

02:50

The Know Your Value and Forbes' 30/50 Summit next week will shine a spotlight on Mona Kattan, co-founder of Huda Beauty, and Alia Bhatt, Indian actress and entrepreneur, as they join a lineup of influential women breaking barriers. Maggie McGrath and Vice-Chair of the 30/50 Summit, Huma Abedin, join Mika Brzezinski to discuss what their addition will bring to the event's celebration of female achievement.Feb. 27, 2024

    Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

