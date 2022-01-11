IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance

    11:06
  • Now Playing

    Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Luther King III: We need to see how the WH will get voting rights bills passed

    07:09

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society

    10:25

  • U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis

    07:05

  • SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate

    11:54

  • How some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past

    07:32

  • How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP

    11:40

  • Amid omicron surge, schools face challenges in providing safe learning

    05:53

  • The shadow of omicron looms in latest jobs numbers

    05:17

  • NYC apartment fire kills at least 19, dozens injured

    03:04

  • Matt Lewis: Thursday the day Biden became president

    09:07

  • David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

    07:26

  • Why the adult bedtime story industry is booming

    06:37

  • Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves

    11:39

  • U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December

    03:20

  • Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired

    01:28

  • U.S. midterms, Russia, culture wars on Top Risks for 2022

    07:51

  • Joe: Thursday reminded us of Capitol Hill officers' sacrifices and how far House GOP has fallen

    11:41

  • How the GOP has become the party of Trump's 'big lie'

    11:45

Morning Joe

Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

05:52

Maggie McGrath of Forbes Women and Morning Joe's Daniela Pierre-Bravo discuss Forbes' and Know Your Value's inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list.Jan. 11, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

