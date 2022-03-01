IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.

09:09

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko joins Morning Joe to discuss what his country needs from the international community, and how Ukraine is standing up to Putin and why. March 1, 2022

