Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet: Haberman book
01:39
Share this -
copied
Maggie Haberman writes in her upcoming book that Trump staff in the White House residence would on occasion discover wads of printed paper clogging a toilet, believing Trump had flushed pieces of paper, Axios reports.Feb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet: Haberman book
01:39
UP NEXT
Rev. Al meets with NFL commissioner in wake of Flores' lawsuit
05:05
Heather McGhee: Racism has a cost for everyone
08:06
Majority opposed to Trump pardoning January 6 participants: poll
07:50
'Door to diplomacy' still open for Russia, says Deputy National Security Adviser
04:19
Friedman: We're living in an age where everyone has rights and no responsibilities