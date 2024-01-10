IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division' 

Morning Joe

FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division' 

00:46

On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski for an exclusive interview to discuss the state of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, emphasizing the stark choice facing Americans: "strong, steady leadership" or "chaos and division." As well as her priorities as First Lady, and the attacks against Hunter Biden and her family.   The full interview will air tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12 at 6:00 A.M. ET on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and across MSNBC’s Know Your Value platforms.Jan. 10, 2024

