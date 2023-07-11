IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Florida officially becomes the country's inflation hotspot

00:34

Florida is now the country's inflation hotspot because of a nagging problem with sky-high housing costs.July 11, 2023

