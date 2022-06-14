IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Florida House member taking on Sen. Rubio in November

08:50

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., discusses her first TV ad of the campaign cycle. Rep. Demings is running for Senate against incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.June 14, 2022

