IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    10:39

  • He lost everyone he knew due to his obsession with QAnon. Then came Jan. 6.

    06:20

  • Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform

    07:32

  • Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert

    10:24

  • 'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

    08:33

  • White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment

    11:29

  • Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland

    06:28

  • Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears

    08:06

  • Joe: After a year in office, there is a good record Dems should be talking about

    07:53

  • Biden gets an 'F' from 37 percent in new one-year performance poll

    04:54

  • A story of 'power, greed and betrayal': 'The Hard Sell' looks at Insys pharmaceutical company

    05:10

  • Alexander Vindman: It's not going to end simply with Russia attacking Ukraine

    11:40

  • 'He made you feel better': Morning Joe remembers Andre Leon Talley

    05:04

  • White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights

    07:16

  • NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions

    06:06

  • Rare access inside Notre Dame cathedral rebuilding

    04:20

  • What a thinning out of Russia's embassy in Ukraine could mean

    06:56

  • Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

    08:04

  • The 50 Over 50: EMEA 2022

    06:16

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

    09:21

Morning Joe

Florida health official put on leave after promoting Covid vaccines 

12:36

A top public health official in Florida has been placed on administrative leave after he emailed his employees about their low coronavirus vaccination rates and urging them to get the shots.Jan. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    10:39

  • He lost everyone he knew due to his obsession with QAnon. Then came Jan. 6.

    06:20

  • Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform

    07:32

  • Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert

    10:24

  • 'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

    08:33

  • White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment

    11:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All