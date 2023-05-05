Florida bill seeking to ban Chinese citizens from owning land passes House

Conservative activist directed fees to Ginni Thomas, urged her name be left off paperwork: WaPo09:47
- Now Playing
Florida bill seeking to ban Chinese citizens from owning land passes House03:53
- UP NEXT
EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine02:48
Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law06:09
Sen. Fetterman: Depression isn't a Dem or GOP issue; it's a human issue06:15
Luke Russert remembers his father in 'Look for Me There'10:48
Joe: Shouldn't we know more about who Leonard Leo is?06:08
It's unfortunate 'Rabbit Hole' is as timely as it is, says Kiefer Sutherland09:19
Default would have 'major impact' on American families, says senator06:18
Sen. Tester calls debt ceiling bill that cleared the House 'not realistic'09:51
Sen. Cruz says he believes President Biden's 'mental faculties' are diminished02:05
Sen. Warnock: This is a defining moment; we have to stand up08:25
FTC chair: A.I. tools can deliver benefits, but we need to be aware of the risks05:57
Violent crime at historic lows, yet San Francisco struggles with image problem10:38
Sen. Warnock urges action to stop gun violence07:04
John Kirby: There was no U.S. involvement in Kremlin drone attack03:09
Billionaire Harlan Crow paid for Justice Thomas' child to attend private school: ProPublica10:09
87 percent of Americans support background checks, polling shows04:45
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP08:44
How country music can help in the gun reform fight04:11
Conservative activist directed fees to Ginni Thomas, urged her name be left off paperwork: WaPo09:47
- Now Playing
Florida bill seeking to ban Chinese citizens from owning land passes House03:53
- UP NEXT
EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine02:48
Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law06:09
Sen. Fetterman: Depression isn't a Dem or GOP issue; it's a human issue06:15
Luke Russert remembers his father in 'Look for Me There'10:48
Play All