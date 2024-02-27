IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade's former divorce lawyer to testify in Fani Willis misconduct case

'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict
Feb. 27, 202411:09

  • Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

    11:53
  • Now Playing

    'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict

    11:09
  • UP NEXT

    Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

    02:50

  • Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling 

    04:42

  • One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

    06:19

  • 'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'

    09:44

  • Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

    07:13

  • Hoekstra vs. 'Complete Wacko': Michigan’s chaotic GOP leadership battle

    03:24

  • Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza

    05:25

  • Willie Geist 'hits the big time' in Curb Your Enthusiasm 

    05:42

  • Eugene Robinson calls out Trump’s 'con-man hustle' for the Black vote

    09:34

  • New evidence casts doubt on conviction of death row inmate

    05:18

  • Hunter Biden sees his sobriety as key to keeping Trump from winning: Axios

    05:07

  • Nikki Haley blasts Trump for losing support among GOP voters

    08:22

  • 'Attack From Within' looks at the problem of disinformation

    07:39

  • 'White Rural Rage' looks at the most likely group to abandon democratic norms

    07:30

  • A call to reform the country's partisan primary process

    06:23

  • Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges 'end of democracy'

    02:31

  • Rev. Al: I've never seen Trump stand up for Black people treated wrongly by the criminal justice system

    10:10

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Antisemitism intensifying on college campuses

    05:00

Morning Joe

'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict

11:09

Law professors Melissa Murray and Andrew Weissmann provide a comprehensive analysis of Trump's indictments in their new book, "The Trump Indictments."— The two authors join Morning Joe to discuss the legal intricacies and implications of Trump's many charges, offering valuable insights for understanding the ongoing trials and their significance in American politics.Feb. 27, 2024

  • Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

    11:53
  • Now Playing

    'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict

    11:09
  • UP NEXT

    Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

    02:50

  • Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling 

    04:42

  • One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

    06:19

  • 'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'

    09:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All